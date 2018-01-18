FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Money News
January 18, 2018 / 9:51 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

Yes Bank third-quarter profit rises 22 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian private sector lender Yes Bank Ltd reported a 22 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, slightly above analysts’ estimates.

Net profit rose to 10.77 billion rupees ($168.86 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 8.83 billion rupees a year earlier, the country's fifth-largest private bank by assets said on Thursday. (bit.ly/2ri8vgP)

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 10.75 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.72 percent at end-December, compared with 1.82 percent in the previous quarter and 0.85 percent a year earlier.

Net interest income rose 26.8 percent to 18.89 billion rupees while the net interest margin stood at 3.5 percent.

($1 = 63.7800 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.