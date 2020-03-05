Yes Bank soars on report SBI-led group to inject capital

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of Yes Bank Ltd surged more than 25% on Thursday after reports that a group led by top lender State Bank of India will inject capital into the troubled private-sector bank.

Employees enter a Yes Bank branch at its headquarters in Mumbai, India January 17, 2018. Picture taken January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

SBI has been authorized to pick other members of the consortium in the plan approved by the Indian government, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

An announcement is expected soon, according to the report.

Shares of SBI fell as much as 5.4% on the report, before reversing course to close 1% higher at the end of trading on Thursday.

After the capital infusion it is likely that the current management including the Managing Director & CEO, Ravneet Gill, may also be replaced, sources told Reuters. Gill and Yes Bank did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

One of the sources said that the government may turn to former SBI Chairman, Arundhati Bhattacharya, to bring her on board as a part of the bailout plan.

It was not immediately clear what role Bhattacharya could play. She denied any involvement or discussions at this stage describing such talk as “not true”.

Yes Bank said in a filing with the stock exchanges that it was not aware of any such decision, while SBI said it would abide by timelines for disclosures. India’s Finance Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

“The cost of not bailing out Yes Bank for the economy and banking system is far higher than bailing out and hence under the current circumstances this looks to be the only option as investor interest in the stock is very low,” Macquarie Research said in a note.

Yes Bank has struggled to raise capital it desperately needs to stay above regulatory requirements as it battles high levels of bad loans due to its exposure to troubled sectors.

India’s fifth-largest private sector lender has been trying to raise $2 billion in fresh capital since late last year, and in February delayed its December-quarter results.

“The more the delay in capital raising, more is the systemic risk engendered by Yes Bank’s failure,” Macquarie said.

In January, the bank said it had rejected a $1.2 billion investment offer from Canadian investor Erwin Singh Braich and Hong Kong-based SPGP Holdings - an offer about which many analysts had expressed doubt.

Macquarie said the stock was being supported by expectations that the report removes the overhang that Kotak will buy Yes Bank.