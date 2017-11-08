YNAP Q3 sales up 17.7 pct lifted by UK and Europe sales

MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Luxury online retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) said on Wednesday comparable store sales rose 17.7 percent in the third quarter of the year, lifted by sales in Britain and in Europe.

Revenue in the months between July and September was 481.8 million euros ($558 million), just below a Thomson Reuters estimate of 483 million euros.

The group said it processed 6.8 million orders in the first nine months of the year, up from 5.9 million in the same period in 2016, while average order value was broadly unchanged at 330 euros despite unfavourable exchange rates.