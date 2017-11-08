FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
YNAP Q3 sales up 17.7 pct lifted by UK and Europe sales
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Philippine outsourcing industry braces for AI
Technology
Philippine outsourcing industry braces for AI
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
U.S.
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 8, 2017 / 5:05 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

YNAP Q3 sales up 17.7 pct lifted by UK and Europe sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Luxury online retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) said on Wednesday comparable store sales rose 17.7 percent in the third quarter of the year, lifted by sales in Britain and in Europe.

Revenue in the months between July and September was 481.8 million euros ($558 million), just below a Thomson Reuters estimate of 483 million euros.

The group said it processed 6.8 million orders in the first nine months of the year, up from 5.9 million in the same period in 2016, while average order value was broadly unchanged at 330 euros despite unfavourable exchange rates.

$1 = 0.8629 euros Reporting by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.