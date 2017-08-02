FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
YNAP revenue up 19.5 percent in H1, lifted by in-season business
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 2, 2017 / 4:02 PM / 2 months ago

YNAP revenue up 19.5 percent in H1, lifted by in-season business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Luxury online retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter (YNAP) said on Wednesday comparable store sales rose 19.5 percent in the first half of the year, lifted by its multibrand in-season business.

Revenue was up to 1.03 billion euros ($1.22 billion) in the first six months of 2017, in line with an average analyst estimate by Thomson Reuters. At constant exchange rates sales were up 16.3 percent.

Sales at the group’s in-season business, which includes Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter websites, were up 19.8 percent to 553 million euros on a comparable store basis.

YNAP said it expects full-year net revenues to be in line with its five year plan and confirmed it forecast an improvement in the adjusted core profit margin in 2017. ($1 = 0.8435 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.