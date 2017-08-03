FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Yum Brands comp sales miss as Pizza Hut continues to struggle
Sections
Featured
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
Global economy
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 3, 2017 / 12:10 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Yum Brands comp sales miss as Pizza Hut continues to struggle

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, shares)

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc, the owner of KFC and Taco Bell, reported a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly sales at established restaurants worldwide as fewer diners ate at its Pizza Hut restaurants.

The company, which spun off Yum China Holdings Inc late last year, said same-store sales rose 2 percent in the second quarter ended June 30, missing the 2.2 percent rise analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected.

The Pizza Hut division, which has been off-setting strong growth at KFC and Taco Bell, reported its fourth-straight quarterly same-restaurant sales decline, falling 1 percent in the reported quarter. It, however, beat the 1.5 percent decline expected by analysts, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

KFC and Taco Bell continued to show strong same-restaurant growth around the world, rising 3 percent and 7 percent, respectively. Both beat analysts’ expectations.

Net income from continuing operations fell to $206 million, or 58 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $266 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier, hurt in part by higher expenses related to sprucing up its Pizza Hut stores.

Excluding items, the company earned 68 cents per share. Net sales fell 4 percent to $1.45 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 61 cents per share and revenue of $1.42 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Shares of the Louisville, Kentucky-based company were down 0.7 percent in premarket trading. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.