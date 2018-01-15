FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yuzhou Properties buys 7 projects in China for $591 mln
Sections
Featured
Flows into Asian bonds unlikely to be as buoyant as in 2017
Graphic
Flows into Asian bonds unlikely to be as buoyant as in 2017
U.S. oil industry set to break record, upend global trade
Oil
U.S. oil industry set to break record, upend global trade
Why the United States should support Iran protesters
Commentary
Why the United States should support Iran protesters
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 15, 2018 / 11:02 AM / a day ago

Yuzhou Properties buys 7 projects in China for $591 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Yuzhou Properties said on Monday it would buy seven projects from Coastal Greenland for 3.8 billion yuan ($591 million).

The Xiamen-based developer said the projects were spread across various major cities, and the purchase would allow it to enter Beijing, the southern city of Foshan and the northeast city of Shenyang for the first time.

“(The deal) offers an excellent opportunity for the Group to diversify its property portfolio and enter into a variety of markets in the PRC,” Yuzhou said in a statement, adding it could enhance its earning capacity.

Yuzhou shares will resume trading on Tuesday, after being suspended from trading on Monday, pending the announcement.

The projects have a total gross floor area of 3.13 million square meters and saleable resources worth 40 billion yuan, according to a press release.

$1 = 6.4278 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.