Zalando sales bounce back after initial virus hit

BERLIN (Reuters) - German online fashion retailer Zalando expressed optimism over the second quarter after sales rebounded from a dip in March as coronavirus lockdowns were introduced across Europe, it said on Thursday.

“We are returning to a growth path faster than we had anticipated,” co-Chief Executive Rubin Ritter told reporters, adding that a global recession is likely to keep spending depressed but e-commerce would still benefit from the crisis.

With customers confined to their homes, Europe’s biggest pure online fashion retailer has registered higher demand for leisurewear and nightwear, running and training outfits and beauty products, finance chief David Schroeder told reporters.

Zalando, which last week announced 350 million euros ($382 million) of cost cuts to ride out the crisis without layoffs, has also seen strong demand for childrens’ products.

All categories have been performing better in the past couple of weeks, apart from party wear, Schroeder said.

First-quarter sales growth is expected to be between 10.1% and 11.6%, down from 19.5% in the last quarter of 2019, the company said, with an adjusted loss before interest and tax of up to 110 million euros ($119.6 million).

Gross merchandise volume (GMV) - sales made by itself or its partners - had fallen 8% in the three weeks following March 9 but started to grow again in the two weeks after March 30.

The company reports final first-quarter results on May 7.

Bernstein analysts said the estimated loss was bigger than the 43 million euros they had expected, but the GMV impact was much better than their forecast of a 50% hit during lockdowns.

The softer earnings may spook investors, but Bernstein’s Aneesha Sherman and Aleksey Chuhay said that much of that is likely to be down to one-off effects, adding that “the strong sales numbers and ongoing partner programme transition bode well for remainder of the year”.

Shares in the company opened with a 5% gain.

Zalando also said that 250 million euros of its planned cost cuts would come from marketing and overheads, while 100 million would come from capital expenditure. It said it had a cash position of about 1 billion euros on March 31.

British rival ASOS last week said that it was raising equity and extending debt facilities to shore up its finances in case of a prolonged business downturn from the coronavirus pandemic.

To help closed stores to sell online, Zalando had already announced that it is waiving its commission fee for all new and existing physical stores that sell their goods on its platform from April 1 to May 31.

On Thursday, Zalando said it sold about 35,000 items from bricks-and-mortar stores over the Easter weekend, when its partners doubled sales to 1 million items as Zalando shifts from being a wholesaler to more of a platform for brands.

($1 = 0.9173 euros)