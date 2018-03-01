Zalando to keep growing fast in 2018, add 2,000 jobs

BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - German online fashion retailer Zalando said on Thursday it would keep growing rapidly in 2018, adding another 2,000 jobs, although investment, including in the launch of beauty products, would weigh on profitability.

Zalando said it would again target sales growth of 20 to 25 percent in 2018 after a 23.4 percent rise in 2017, and add about 2,000 jobs to its total of 15,000, most of which would be in Berlin.

It is targeting a margin on adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) of around 4 to 5 percent, compared with the 4.8 percent it recorded in 2017, as it invests in new warehouses, technology and adding beauty from late March. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Maria Sheahan)