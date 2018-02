LUSAKA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has rejected Zambia’s latest borrowing plans, saying they risk undermining the nation’s debt sustainability, the lender said on Friday.

The IMF said the latest borrowing plans provided by authorities in the southern African nation compromised the country’s debt sustainability and risked undermining its macroeconomic stability and living standards of its people. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)