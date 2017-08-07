Zambia cuts fuel prices on oil price drop, stronger kwacha

LUSAKA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Zambian consumers will pay less for fuel at the pump from Monday midnight after the nation's energy regulator cut retail prices owing to a lower crude price and stronger local currency.

The price of petrol was reduced to 11.67 Zambian kwacha ($1.28) per litre from 12.50 kwacha, while the cost of diesel dropped to 9.87 kwacha per litre from 10.72 kwacha per litre, the Energy Regulation Board said in a statement.

"Between the last price adjustment and July 2017 there has been a gradual reduction in the price of petroleum products. With regard to the exchange rate, there has been a sustained appreciation of the kwacha," the regulator said.

Africa's No.2 copper producer last cut retail fuel prices in January, citing subdued oil prices and a stronger kwacha currency.

In October last year, Zambia hiked the retail price of petrol by nearly 39 percent, while the price of diesel was increased by 33 percent. ($1 = 9.1063 Zambian kwachas) (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)