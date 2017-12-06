Tanzania-Zambia railway halts copper transportation after strike

LUSAKA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) has suspended all train services, including the transportation of copper following a strike by workers in Africa’s No. 2 producer of the metal, the company’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

The line is an important route for copper exports from Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa’s top copper producer, but the firm transporting the metal struggles to pay its workers, prompting strikes.

TAZARA spokesman Conrad Simuchile said train services between Zambia and Tanzania were suspended indefinitely after unionized employees in Zambia went on strike, demanding payment of their unpaid salaries for October and November 2017. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)