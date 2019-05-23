Money News
May 23, 2019 / 7:26 PM / in an hour

Vedanta says to challenge appointment of provisional liquidator of Zambia's KCM

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the logo of Vedanta outside its headquarters in Mumbai, India January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources said on Thursday it will challenge in court a decision by Zambia’s High Court to appoint a legal firm as a provisional liquidator of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM).

The liquidation application was brought against Vedanta-controlled KCM by Zambian state-owned ZCCM-IH, which holds a 20.6% stake in the unit.

“Vedanta has serious concerns about the intentions of the applicants and the procedures that were followed by ZCCM-IH as a representative of government to obtain a provisional liquidation order on an ex parte basis against KCM in an apparent misuse of the legal process to date,” the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below