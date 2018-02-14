FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
Basic Materials
February 14, 2018 / 2:23 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Australia's EMR Capital plans to double output at Zambia's Lubambe copper mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Austalian company EMR Capital plans to double production at Zambia’s Lubambe copper mine, a company official said on Wednesday after completion of EMR’s acquisition of a majority stake for $100 million.

“Our first task is to lift copper production to above 40,000 tonnes and we want to do that in the next two years,” EMR Capital executive chairman Owen Hegarty told reporters.

Hegarty said EMR would also embark on a feasibility study in the next six months for the development of another mine within the Lubambe Copper Mine licence area over the next two years. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.