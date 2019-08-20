Vedanta and Zambian President Lungu to discuss KCM in India

Zambia's President Edgar Lungu speaks at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Files

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources will meet Zambian President Edgar Lungu and his team on their visit to India this week for further discussion on its disputed Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) asset, the Mumbai-listed company said on Tuesday.

Vedanta has been locked in a dispute with Zambia since May, when the African country appointed liquidators to run KCM, saying it had breached the terms of its licence.

“Vedanta looks forward to engaging with President Lungu and his team in India this week and to building on the discussions held last week in Lusaka,” the miner said in a statement.