LUSAKA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) said on Friday it had resumed transportation of copper which it halted on Tuesday after unionised workers went on strike.

“As unionized employees continue to stay away from work, we have mobilized management staff to run freight trains in the Zambian region,” TAZARA spokesman Conrad Simuchile said in a statement. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)