FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
China to lend Zambia over $280 million to improve telecoms
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 4, 2017 / 1:52 PM / 8 days ago

China to lend Zambia over $280 million to improve telecoms

2 Min Read

LUSAKA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China will lend Zambia $282 million to improve the nation's telecommunications infrastructure and increase mobile phone usage over three years, the Chinese ambassador said on Friday.

Zambia, Africa's No.2 copper producer, has over 12 million mobile phone service subscribers, equivalent to about 70 percent of the population, according to latest government statistics.

China's Huawei will erect 808 telecommunication towers and build support infrastructure, Chinese ambassador to Zambia Yang Youming said at a signing ceremony for the project.

After completion of the project, Zambia's voice service penetration will increase to nearly 100 percent from 70 percent while data service penetration will rise to 40 percent from 5 percent, Yang said.

"The project is funded by the Chinese government through a concessional loan," he said.

The project will also improve Zambia's investment environment, boost employment and provide a solid foundation for socio-economic development, he added.

South Africa's MTN, India's Bharti Airtel and state-owned Zamtel are currently the only mobile phone operators offering voice service in Zambia.

A fourth mobile telecoms company Mobile Broadband Zambia, trading as Vodafone Zambia, was issued with a licence last year but its operations are restricted to data service. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.