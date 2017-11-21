FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Zhongtian Financial says to buy up to $4.7 bln stake in Huaxia Life
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
All eyes on the 'Crocodile' as Mugabe resigns
Zimbabwe
All eyes on the 'Crocodile' as Mugabe resigns
Microsoft's Skype pulled from Apple, Android China app stores
Technology
Microsoft's Skype pulled from Apple, Android China app stores
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 21, 2017 / 1:26 AM / a day ago

China's Zhongtian Financial says to buy up to $4.7 bln stake in Huaxia Life

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - China’s Zhongtian Financial Group Co Ltd said it planned to buy up to 25 percent of Huaxia Life Insurance for as much as 31.0 billion yuan ($4.7 billion).

Under framework agreements, Zhongtian Financial will purchase a stake of between 21-25 percent from two shareholders, paying in cash, it said in a filing late on Monday.

The filing said the transaction would constitute a “major reorganisation of assets”, adding that the specifics would be based on further due diligence and auditing.

Zhongtian Financial said it would buy the stakes from Beijing Qianxi Shihao Electron Technology Co Ltd and Beijing Zhongsheng Century Technology Co Ltd, current holders of 20 percent and 13.41 percent stakes in Huaxia Life. ($1 = 6.6300 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.