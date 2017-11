HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party has given Robert Mugabe until noon (1000 GMT) on Monday to step down as President or face impeachment, cyber security minister Patrick Chinamasa said on Sunday.

Delegates celebrate after Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was dismissed as party leader at an extraordinary meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF's central committee in Harare, Zimbabwe November 19, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

He was speaking at a televised news conference after a special party meeting at which Mugabe was sacked as ZANU-PF leader.