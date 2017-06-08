FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Zimbabwe domestic debt at $4 billion by March 2017 - treasury report
June 8, 2017 / 8:53 AM / 2 months ago

Zimbabwe domestic debt at $4 billion by March 2017 - treasury report

1 Min Read

HARARE, June 8 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's domestic debt rose 40 percent to $4 billion during the year to March while the budget deficit was $230 million in the first quarter of this year, the national treasury said in a report on Thursday.

The southern African nation's economy is facing serious shortages of cash and foreign exchange but the treasury expects economic growth of 3.7 percent this year, over double its previous forecast of 1.7 percent, on the back of improved performances in agriculture and mining.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Stoddard

