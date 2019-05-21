Zimbabwe hikes diesel, petrol prices by up to 47% - energy regulator

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s energy regulator on Tuesday announced that prices of diesel and petrol had been increased by up to 47% effective immediately, a day after the central bank said oil firms would now buy dollars to import fuel on the interbank market.
The latest price increase had been expected and follows an earlier 150% hike in January, which sparked violent street protests and led to the death of a dozen people after a security crackdown.
Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Alexander Winning/David Evans