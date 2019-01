Cyclists ride past a wholesale store closed after protests in Harare, Zimbabwe, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

HARARE (Reuters) - A helicopter fired teargas to disperse protesters in a township in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said.

Police and demonstrators have clashed since Monday following sharp fuel price hikes decreed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.