HARARE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe expects to cut its budget deficit by half next year to 4 percent of gross domestic product, while economic growth will slow down to 3 percent, according to a treasury document.

The southern African nation has struggled to control runaway expenditure, especially on salaries, which accounted for more than 90 percent of the national budget last year. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)