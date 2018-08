HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe police said that three people had been killed in violence in Harare on Wednesday, state broadcaster ZBC reported, after opposition supporters clashed with police over this week’s presidential election.

A supporter of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party (MDC) of Nelson Chamisa wears a cone as they block a street in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba said the three people killed were yet to be identified.