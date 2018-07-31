Zimbabwe electoral body says vote was fair; first results due from 3 p.m.

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s electoral commission said on Tuesday there was no rigging or cheating in the first national election since the end of Robert Mugabe’s nearly four decade rule.

An election official hands a ballot paper to a voter during country's general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

ZEC chair Priscilla Chigumba told reporters in Harare that vote counting was complete in most provinces and the first results would be announced from 3 p.m. (1300).

As well as electing a president, Zimbabweans were voting for 210 members of parliament and more than 9,000 councillors. Final results are due by Aug. 4.