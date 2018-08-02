Commonwealth denounces 'excessive' force by Zimbabwe security services

HARARE (Reuters) - The Commonwealth’s observer mission said on Thursday Zimbabwe’s security services used excessive force to break up protests in Harare over this week’s presidential election.

Soldiers beat a supporter of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party of Nelson Chamisa outside the party's headquarters as they await the results of the general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

“We categorically denounce the excessive use of force against unarmed civilians,” former Ghanaian president John Mahama said in a statement on behalf of the Commonwealth.

The Commonwealth also urged the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to expedite the announcement of the results of the presidential vote.