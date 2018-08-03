FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 1:33 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Mnangagwa says freedom of speech indispensable in 'new Zimbabwe'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Friday that freedom of speech was an indispensable part of the “new Zimbabwe,” criticising earlier scenes where police chased away journalists waiting for a briefing by his main rival in this week’s presidential election.

FILE PHOTO: President Emmerson Mnangagwa greets supporters of his ruling ZANU PF party gather for an election rally in Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo

“The scenes today at the Bronte Hotel have no place in our society and we are urgently investigating the matter to understand exactly what happened,” Mnangagwa wrote on Twitter. “We won the election freely and fairly, and have nothing to hide or fear. Anyone is free to address the media at any time,” he added.

Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia

