HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa urged his compatriots on Sunday to unite and focus on helping the economy to grow following a disputed election that was challenged by his main rival.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at a news conference at State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, Aug. 3, 2018. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/Files

In his inauguration speech at the national stadium in the capital Harare, Mnangagwa said his vision for the economy would require radical reforms to attract foreign investment.