July 31, 2018 / 1:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Corrected: Zimbabwe group preparing election court action, opposition says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to make clear civil society groups, not MDC, are preparing legal challenge)

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwean civil society groups are working on a court application to force the electoral commission to get all polling stations to publish results, Tendi Biti, a senior official from the opposition MDC party, said on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission released results for seven parliament seats out of a total 210 and urged Zimbabweans to be patient while it did its job.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Cropley

