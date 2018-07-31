FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 1:42 PM / in an hour

Zimbabwe opposition preparing court order for release of vote results: party official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) opposition party is preparing a court application to force the election commission to release results from Monday’s national ballot, a senior MDC official said on Tuesday.

Tendai Biti, a former finance minister, said some election results that were supposed to be posted outside voting stations were not available.

The election, the first since the removal of Robert Mugabe last November, is a two-horse race between MDC leader Nelson Chamisa and President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Biti said it was clear Chamisa had won. No official results have been released.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Joe Brock; editing by John Stonestreet

