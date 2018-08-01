FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 5:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa says Harare violence meant to disrupt election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said that violence in Harare on Wednesday was meant to disrupt this week’s presidential election, adding that he blamed the leadership of the opposition MDC party for those who were killed and injured.

Supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party (MDC) of Nelson Chamisa remove an election banner with the face of Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

“We hold the opposition MDC Alliance and its whole leadership responsible for this disturbance of national peace, which was meant to disrupt the electoral process,” Mnangagwa said, according to state broadcaster ZBC.

Mnangagwa said that MDC should remove its supporters from the streets, ZBC added.

Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia

