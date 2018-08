HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa took a strong lead in the counting of votes on Thursday from this week’s presidential election, according to the official results.

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa leaves after voting in the general election at Sherwood Park Primary School in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

With nine out of 10 provinces declared, Mnangagwa had 2.15 million votes against 1.93 million for opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.