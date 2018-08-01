U.S. policy on Zimbabwe hinges on transparency of election - lawmaker

HARARE (Reuters) - U.S. policy on Zimbabwe will depend on the transparency of this week’s election, U.S. lawmaker Karen Bass told reporters in Harare, after the release of the National Democratic Institute’s (NDI) preliminary report on the election.

"What is going to impact U.S. policy will be how this process plays out," Congresswoman Karen Bass said. "That is hanging in the air, and I hope that is taken into consideration."

The NDI, a U.S. election observer group, called on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to release the presidential election result as quickly and transparently as possible.