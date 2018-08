HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has filed submissions in the country’s highest court opposing a court challenge to his victory by main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, one of Mnangagwa’s lawyers said on Wednesday.

Tinomudaishe Chinyoka, one of the lawyers representing ZANU PF's Presidential candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa, arrives to file opposing papers at the Constitutional Court in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Chamisa has said the July 30 vote was rigged and challenged the result which gave Mnangagwa 2.46 million votes against 2.15 million votes for him.