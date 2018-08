HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, filed a Constitutional Court challenge on Friday against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s election victory, he wrote on Twitter.

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa addresses a media conference following the announcement of election results in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

“Our legal team successfully filed our court papers. We have a good case and cause!!,” Chamisa tweeted.