HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration that had been set for Sunday had been deferred after opposition leader Nelson Chamisa challenged presidential election results in court.

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa looks on as he gives a media conference at the State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

“It will no longer happen. For now it has been stayed pending determination of the court challenge,” Ziyambi said.