Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa calls for commission to examine how soldiers were deployed in Harare

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Friday he wants an independent commission to establish what happened before an army crackdown on opposition supporters on Wednesday in which six people were killed in post-election violence.

Supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party (MDC) of Nelson Chamisa remove an election banner with the face of Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

At his first media conference since being declared winner of the Monday presidential election, Mnangagwa was asked who gave the order to send soldiers onto the streets of Harare, but he said the commission of inquiry would look into the matter.