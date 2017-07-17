FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
23 days ago
Zimbabwe's agriculture authority to issue $80 million in grain bills to buy maize
July 17, 2017 / 8:01 AM / 23 days ago

Zimbabwe's agriculture authority to issue $80 million in grain bills to buy maize

1 Min Read

HARARE, July 17 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) will next week issue $80 million in grain bills to buy maize from farmers, the authority's financial advisor CBZ Bank said on Monday.

AMA, a government agency that is tasked with marketing agricultural produce, will raise the money to buy the grain through another state entity, the Grain Marketing Board, CBZ said.

Grain bills are bonds specifically meant for purchasing maize and are guaranteed by the Zimbabwean government. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

