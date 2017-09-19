FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zimbabwe maize reserves at 17-year high 1 mln tonnes
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 19, 2017 / 8:01 AM / a month ago

Zimbabwe maize reserves at 17-year high 1 mln tonnes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HARARE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s maize reserves have hit one million tonnes, the highest in more than 17 years, state media reported on Tuesday, after the southern African nation produced surplus maize.

Last year, Zimbabwe was hit by a devastating drought that left millions in need of food aid, but the government said above average rains and state-funded farming inputs like fertiliser and seed had lifted maize output to 2.1 million tonnes this year.

“For the strategic grain reserve we have surpassed the one million (tonnes) of maize,” Joseph Made, the Agriculture Minister told the government-controlled Herald newspaper.

Zimbabwe since 2001 has relied on maize imports and food aid to feed itself, a situation critics blame on President Robert Mugabe’s often violent seizures of white-owned commercial farms to resettle landless black citizens.

Mugabe on Sept. 8 said despite harsh criticism of the land seizure drive, the programme was paying off, with agriculture expected to contribute to economic recovery and the country set to regain its status as a regional breadbasket. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.