FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe watches a video presentation during the summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in Johannesburg, August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

(Reuters) - Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s first post-independence leader, has died at the age of 95, the BBC reported, citing his family.

The report said he had died after battling ill health.

Mugabe was ousted from power in a military coup in November 2017, ending his three-decade reign.