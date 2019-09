Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe attends a university graduation ceremony in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/Files

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe declared Robert Mugabe a national hero on Friday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said, and the country would be in national mourning until the former leader was buried.

Mugabe, who ruled the southern African nation for nearly four decades, died in a Singapore hospital on Friday aged 95.