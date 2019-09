The body of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe arrives at the 'Blue Roof', his residence in Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s first president, Robert Mugabe, will be buried “sometime next week”, a family spokesman told Reuters on Thursday.

Leo Mugabe, the late president’s nephew, said the burial ceremony would be private. Robert Mugabe died six days ago in Singapore.