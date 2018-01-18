Zimbabwe fires more than 30 police commanders - state-owned Herald newspaper

HARARE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe has fired more than 30 senior police commanders as part of a process to clean up the image of the force, the state-owned Herald newspaper reported in its online edition on Thursday quoting unnamed police sources.

Police in the southern African country had become deeply unpopular for their traffic checkpoints, which many motorists and foreign tourists saw as intended for shakedowns to get money out of drivers. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Hugh Lawson)