FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zimbabwe army detains Finance Minister - govt source
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Ahmadi minority fear becoming election scapegoat
Pakistan
Ahmadi minority fear becoming election scapegoat
In post-Asia trip speech, Trump makes news ... with water
World
In post-Asia trip speech, Trump makes news ... with water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 15, 2017 / 4:17 AM / a day ago

Zimbabwe army detains Finance Minister - govt source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s military detained Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo on Wednesday after seizing power in an attempt to root out “criminals” around President Robert Mugabe who it said were causing social and economic suffering, a government source said.

Chombo was a leading member of the so-called ‘G40’ faction of the ruling ZANU-PF party, led by Mugabe’s wife Grace, that had been vying to succeed the 93-year-old president. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Cropley and Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.