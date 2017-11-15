Zimbabwe army detains Finance Minister - govt source

HARARE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s military detained Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo on Wednesday after seizing power in an attempt to root out “criminals” around President Robert Mugabe who it said were causing social and economic suffering, a government source said.

Chombo was a leading member of the so-called ‘G40’ faction of the ruling ZANU-PF party, led by Mugabe’s wife Grace, that had been vying to succeed the 93-year-old president. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Cropley and Michael Perry)