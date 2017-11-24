FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zimbabwe army hands ex-finance minister to police - relative
Sections
Featured
India pares back planned funding for public health scheme
Exclusive
Health
India pares back planned funding for public health scheme
Mediterranean 'by far world's deadliest border' for migrants
Refugee Crisis
Mediterranean 'by far world's deadliest border' for migrants
Chinese barber offers eyelid shaves
Editor's Picks
Chinese barber offers eyelid shaves
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 24, 2017 / 6:58 AM / a day ago

Zimbabwe army hands ex-finance minister to police - relative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Former Zimbabwe finance minister Ignatius Chombo, who was among those detained by the military in an operation against “criminals” around ousted president Robert Mugabe last week, has been handed over to the police, a relative said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwe's Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo speaks at a rally of the ruling ZANU PF party in Harare, Zimbabwe November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo

The relative, who wished to remain anonymous because of safety fears, said Chombo had been severely beaten while in military custody. Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba said she had no information about Chombo.

Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.