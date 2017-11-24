Zimbabwe army hands ex-finance minister to police - relative

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Former Zimbabwe finance minister Ignatius Chombo, who was among those detained by the military in an operation against “criminals” around ousted president Robert Mugabe last week, has been handed over to the police, a relative said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwe's Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo speaks at a rally of the ruling ZANU PF party in Harare, Zimbabwe November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo

The relative, who wished to remain anonymous because of safety fears, said Chombo had been severely beaten while in military custody. Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba said she had no information about Chombo.