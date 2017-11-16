FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe's Biti says could work in post-coup unity govt
November 16, 2017 / 8:53 AM / Updated a day ago

Zimbabwe's Biti says could work in post-coup unity govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Former Zimbabwe finance minister Tendai Biti said on Thursday he would be happy to work in any national unity government that emerges from this week’s coup, but only if opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai was also on board.

“If Morgan says he’s in, I‘m in,” Biti, who earned international respect during his time as finance minister in a 2009-2013 unity government, told Reuters. “The country needs a solid pair of hands so one might not have a choice.” (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by James Macharia)

