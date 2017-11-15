FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain says unclear whether Zimbabwe's Mugabe has fallen
November 15, 2017 / 1:17 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Britain says unclear whether Zimbabwe's Mugabe has fallen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said it was still unclear whether the seizure of power by the military in Harare marked the downfall of President Robert Mugabe.

“We cannot tell how developments in Zimbabwe will play out in the days ahead and we do not know whether this marks the downfall of Mugabe or not,” Johnson told the British parliament.

Britain, Johnson said, had always wanted Zimbabwe’s citizens to be masters of their fate. He said Britain would do all it could to ensure that elections next year were free and fair.

“We will do all we can, with our international partners, to ensure this provides a genuine opportunity for all Zimbabweans to decide their future,” Johnson said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

