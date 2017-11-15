FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain says hard to say how things will turn out in Zimbabwe
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Ahmadi minority fear becoming election scapegoat
Pakistan
Ahmadi minority fear becoming election scapegoat
In post-Asia trip speech, Trump makes news ... with water
World
In post-Asia trip speech, Trump makes news ... with water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 15, 2017 / 10:42 AM / in 20 hours

Britain says hard to say how things will turn out in Zimbabwe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday the situation in Zimbabwe was fluid and that it was hard to say how it would turn out, appealing for all sides in the former British colony to refrain from violence.

Zimbabwe’s military seized power early on Wednesday targeting “criminals” around President Robert Mugabe but gave assurances on national television that the 93-year-old leader and his family were “safe and sound”.

“It’s very fluid and it’s hard to say exactly how this will turn out,” British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said. “The most important point to make is that everybody wants to see a stable and successful Zimbabwe and I think we are really appealing for everybody to refrain from violence.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.