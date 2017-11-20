FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe's Mugabe in talks with ousted vice president - army chief
November 20, 2017

Zimbabwe's Mugabe in talks with ousted vice president - army chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s top general said on Monday he was encouraged by contact between President Robert Mugabe and former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose sacking two weeks ago triggered a coup.

In remarks made on the state broadcaster, General Constantino Chiwenga said Mnangagwa would be back in the country soon and hold talks with Mugabe, adding that the army was confident its intervention code named “Operation Restore Legacy” was progressing well.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia

