Zimbabwe's Mugabe in talks with ousted vice president - army chief

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s top general said on Monday he was encouraged by contact between President Robert Mugabe and former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose sacking two weeks ago triggered a coup.

In remarks made on the state broadcaster, General Constantino Chiwenga said Mnangagwa would be back in the country soon and hold talks with Mugabe, adding that the army was confident its intervention code named “Operation Restore Legacy” was progressing well.