HARARE (Reuters) - Thousands of Zimbabweans poured onto the streets of Harare after President Robert Mugabe resigned on Tuesday, and cars were hooting in the streets.

Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to resign attend a prayer meeting outside parliament in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Some people were holding posters of Zimbabwean army chief Constantino Chiwenga and former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose sacking this month triggered the military takeover that forced Mugabe to resign.