Mugabe government 'intact', Zimbabwe's ambassador to South Africa says
November 14, 2017 / 10:26 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Mugabe government 'intact', Zimbabwe's ambassador to South Africa says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s ambassador to South Africa dismissed talk of a coup against 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe on Tuesday, saying the government in Harare was “intact” despite the presence of soldiers on the streets of the capital.

“There’s nothing really happening. They are just social media claims,” ambassador Isaac Moyo told Reuters, in the first official government response since rumours of a military coup against Mugabe surfaced in the afternoon.

Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Angus MacSwan

